Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Begin Final-Stage Testing

Washington, D.C. – “Two of the most advanced experimental coronavirus vaccines entered the pivotal phase of their studies on Monday,” Peter Loftus and Jared S. Hopkins report for The Wall Street Journal.

“The start of the pivotal Moderna vaccine trial is the latest sign that the most advanced coronavirus vaccine candidates are moving into the final stages of testing, and could be ready for wider use before year’s end if results are positive.”

“It doesn’t get more heartbreaking—soul-wrenching—than the funeral of tiny Davell Gardner, the youngest victim of New York City’s crime spike . . . And [criminals] now believe—alas, with good reason—that the [New York City] police and the rest of the law-enforcement system are helpless to stop them,” the New York Post editorial board writes.

The critics have it “100 percent wrong”—the Department of Homeland Security’s actions in Portland “should just be the first step in disrupting the organized violence aimed at intimidating public officials, injuring law enforcement officers, destroying public and private property and making our streets less safe,” James Jay Carafano writes for Fox News.

Ivanka Trump joined Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to visit “Duluth Pack, a Minnesota manufacturer that pivoted from leather and canvas products to [personal protective equipment] during the coronavirus pandemic, as part of her Pledge to America’s Workers that focuses on job training,” Evie Fordham writes for Fox Business.

