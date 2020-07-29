Bringing Drug Manufacture Back to America, Another Donald Trump Triumph

Washington, D.C. – This week, the Donald Trump Administration signed off on a partnership with Kodak to begin producing critical pharmaceutical ingredients right here in the United States.



“America is dangerously dependent on foreign supply chains for all three stages of drug production: starting materials used to manufacture active ingredients, the active ingredients themselves and the finished product in the form of tablets, pills and injectables,” Peter Navarro and Adam Boehler write.

“The Kodak project is a big win for the Defense Production Act, a big win for New York and the nation—and a huge step forward toward U.S. pharmaceutical independence.”



California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared that over 80 percent of the state’s school-age population won’t return to the classroom this fall—despite calls from the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and other healthcare experts for schools to reopen for in-person learning wherever possible, retired teacher Larry Sand writes in City Journal.

“President Trump will head to Midland, Texas on Wednesday to tour an oil rig owned by Double Eagle Energy and deliver remarks on how the U.S. is achieving energy dominance by cutting regulations, simplifying permitting, and encouraging private investment in energy infrastructure,” Lucas Manfredi writes for Fox Business.

“On a nightly basis, hordes of rioters attack federal law enforcement officers who are guarding Portland’s Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse . . . On Monday night, one of [the rioters] threw a bomb at the courthouse,” Victor Joecks writes. “The rampant violence isn’t a small part of the story. It is the story—just not one the mainstream media want to talk about.” Read more in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

