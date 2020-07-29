FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: July 29th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announces the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

The FDA posted the audio and transcript versions of Episode 6 in its new podcast series, FDA Insight, which features Dr. Peter Marks, Director of the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), in part 2 of a discussion on COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines.

The podcast is hosted by Dr. Anand Shah, FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs. Part 1 of this discussion, posted July 21st, is accessible also in audio and transcript versions as Episode 5.

FDA issued emergency use authorizations (EUAs) today for two molecular diagnostic tests for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 to:

Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has currently authorized 193 tests under EUAs; these include 158 molecular tests, 33 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.

