Tennessee Senator Bill Powers earns 100% score as champion for Small Business

Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) has earned a perfect score from the National Federation of Small Business (NFIB) for championing issues affecting small businesses. NFIB scored members of the 111th Tennessee General Assembly on important bills that were considered during the 2019-2020 legislative sessions.

The voting record was recently released to members of the organization and the public.

“Small business is the backbone of our state’s economy,” said Senator Powers. “Owning a business is part of the American dream for many Tennesseans. I’m committed to doing everything I can to keep that dream alive for many years to come, especially as we go through these difficult times. That’s why I’m honored to be recognized by the NFIB for my continued work to promote and protect small businesses.”

Senator Powers’ flawless NFIB Voting Record in 2019-2020 demonstrated a dedicated commitment to protecting small businesses in his district,” NFIB Tennessee State Director Jim Brown said. “He unquestionably is a true friend of small business and is helping Tennessee entrepreneurs survive, grow and thrive.”

