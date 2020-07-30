|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,025 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, July 30th, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 101,728 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee as of Thursday, July 30th, 2020. That is an increase of 2,025 cases from Wednesday’s 99,703. There have been 996 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been FORTY FOUR new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 1,568 There has been eleven deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
THIRTY new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is at 1,374. There have been sixteen deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. TWENTY EIGHT new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 466. There has been four deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
There have been sixteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 550. There has been one death in Dickson County because of the virus. Two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is fifty. There have been FIFTEEN new cases of the virus reported in Benton County. The total is at seventy. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.
Five new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is at ninety two. There has been three deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
There have been TWENTY SEVEN new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 181. There have been three deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
There have been nine new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is at 160. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is sixty three.
THIRTY FIVE new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 455. There have been five deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 18,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 131 cases from Wednesday’s 18,545. There have been 195 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 4,464,906 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 77,492 cases in 24 hours from Wednesday’s 4,387,414. There have now been 151,496 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 1,535 deaths from Wednesday’s 149,961.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
SectionsNews
TopicsBenton County, Carroll County, CDC, Cheatham County, Christian County KY, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Davidson County, Deaths, Dickson County, Henry County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Johns Hopkins University, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, Robertson County, Stewart County, TDH, Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed