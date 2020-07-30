U.S. Representative Mark Green Named to House Foreign Affairs Committee

Washington, D.C. – Last night, Wednesday, July 29th, 2020, U.S. Representative Mark Green was selected by the House Republican Steering Committee to serve as a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Representative Green commented, “I am honored to be selected by the Steering Committee to join the House Foreign Affairs Committee. I look forward to working with Leader McCaul and the Committee to confront the global challenges facing the United States during this difficult time.”

“From continuing the fight to end global terrorism and strengthening our alliances, to holding China accountable, there are few priorities more important to ensuring the safety and security of the United States,” stated Representative Green.

Representative Green is a decorated U.S. Army combat veteran who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He flew as a Night Stalker on the mission to capture Saddam Hussein, and he interviewed Saddam Hussein for six hours on the night of his capture.

He serves on the House Oversight Committee as a member of the Subcommittee on National Security and the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

