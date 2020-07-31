|
State Farm Cuts Tennessee Auto Rates 9.5%
Nashville, TN – Driving behaviors across the country continue to evolve during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Based on current trends, State Farm® is working to reduce auto insurance rates in Tennessee by an average of 9.5%.
This rate reduction will save more than one million State Farm customers a total of $86 million.
This applies to current customers at policy renewal, as well as new and returning customers.
