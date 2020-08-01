Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce announces August Events

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce -upcoming events and announcements during the month of August, 2020.

On August 5th, the Chamber will hold it’s monthly Clarksville Young Professionals meeting virtually at noon, hosted by Altra Credit Union and Jesse Presley.

To attend, please follow the link via Zoom. CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active and contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community. For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email*

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry to offer TNCH (Tennessee Chambers Health), a statewide health care plan, to active Clarksville Chamber members with 2-100 Tennessee employees. For more information, please visit www.discoveraetna.com/afa.To request a quote, ask your broker about TN Chambers Health with Aetna Funding Advantage. Click on “Request a Quote” and be sure to select TN Chambers Health as the affinity organization.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC), the umbrella organization for the Chamber of Commerce, Industrial Development Board and Convention & Visitors Bureau, has renewed their Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification for 2020-2022. Requirements for Green Certification include ongoing employee education, an environmental plan includung goals for the next two years, an annual workshop, and onsite visits from the program manager to review practices.

Launched in 2011, The CMC Green Certification Program is designed to help businesses learn and implement best practices in the area of environmental stewardship in an effort to sustain our community’s resources through a series of free workshops taught by environmental and other subject area specialists. If your business has an interest in learning more about the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program email Carlye Sommers at *protected email* or call 931.245.1867.

In an effort to adhere to recommendations related to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, we will not have a Business After Hours or any large gatherings during the month of August. We are planning for in-person meetings as well as virtual -please continue to watch your email/social media for updates. If you have questions or need more information, please contact the office at 931.245.4341.

