Marsha Blackburn Bill Allowing Americans to Sue China for Coronavirus Passes Judiciary Committee
Washington, D.C. – Senator Blackburn’s Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act to allow Americans to sue China in federal court for its role in causing the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic has passed the Judiciary Committee.
The bill is cosponsored by Senators Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.V.).
“China’s Communist Party must face consequences for concealing and now profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic they enabled,” Senator Blackburn said.
The costs are devastating: trillions of dollars in economic damage, millions of American jobs lost, and over a half million deaths worldwide – and counting. Business owners and families who have lost loved ones deserve justice,” stated Senator Blackburn.
“Under this legislation, Americans will have the opportunity to bring a lawsuit against China in U.S. court and recover compensation for the harm caused to our country,” continued Senator Blackburn.
The Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act:
More information about the Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act and Senator Blackburn’s work on China may be found here.
