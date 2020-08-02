101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell to hold Virtual Town Hall with Sergeant Major of the Army

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell will hold a virtual town hall meeting Monday, August 3rd, at 6:00pm CT to discuss COVID-19 Coronavirus and other topics.

Fort Campbell will host Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, the 16th sergeant major of the Army. Also on the panel will be Maj. Gen. Brian Winski and Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, the commanding general and command sergeant major, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell.

“Soldiers and Families at Fort Campbell have been at the forefront of the Army’s operations overseas and at home for decades, and the battle against COVID-19 is no different, said Grinston.

“To uphold our Army’s obligation to protect the American people, we all have to be disciplined in protecting the force as we continue to train,” Grinston stated.

The town hall will be live-streamed on the Fort Campbell Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FortCampbell

Fort Campbell’s goal is to preserve readiness, and to protect the health and welfare of Soldiers, Families and the Fort Campbell community. Leaders are continually and proactively working with medical experts including the division surgeon, the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) commander, epidemiologists, preventative medicine specialists, and other healthcare professionals to make sound risk-based decisions.

