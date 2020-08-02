Marsha Blackburn Report: Reopening Our Country

Washington, D.C. – Tennesseans want us to incentivize folks to safely return to work. I’ve also been hearing from business owners concerned that people are not returning to work. This is why I joined Senator Rob Portman’s (R-Ohio) Healthy Workplaces Tax Credit Act to help relieve business owners of some of the financial burden associated with creating a safe work environment.

As I write this, billions of dollars from previous coronavirus relief packages sit unspent. We must ensure that any additional coronavirus relief is targeted, and has both the guardrails and flexibility necessary to prevent waste, fraud and abuse.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released new guidance to assist with the reopening of schools.

It’s imperative we acknowledge how harmful it is for our children’s social, emotional, and behavioral health to be isolated at home.

The lack of in-person school also disproportionately harms low-income and rural Tennesseans with limited access to the internet.

Honoring The 19th Amendment

This week, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt officially designated the Hermitage Hotel in Nashville as a National Historic Landmark. The timing could not have been more appropriate as the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment is quickly approaching.

We would be hard-pressed to identify a more critical landmark in the fight for suffrage than the Hermitage Hotel in Nashville. In August 1920, suffragists and anti-suffragists alike called the hotel their headquarters as activists, journalists, and politicians descended on Nashville to lobby during the special legislative session.

Holding China Accountable

It’s time we unravel our relationship with China. The Communist Party must face consequences for concealing and now profiting off of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. This week, the Senate Judiciary Committee sent the Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act to the Senate floor for consideration. This legislation will allow Americans affected by COVID-19 Coronavirus to sue Chinese officials in U.S court.

I also called on the NBA, or as I call them, the “National Beijing Association,” to create a foundation and donate a portion of their profits to human rights advocacy. According to a bombshell ESPN report, coaches at NBA camps in China physically beat and mentally abused child athletes.

The report alleges that the league was not truthful when I questioned their presence in the Xinjiang region, notorious for its human rights abuses. I intend to follow up with the NBA to get to the bottom of this disturbing report.

Marsha’s Roundup

John Lewis was a dear and honorable man. His dedication to seeking racial justice and reconciliation marked his life and work. He will be remembered for the lives he changed and the doors he opened for millions of Americans. May he Rest In Peace.

I chatted with Ambassador Arthur B. (A.B.) Culvahouse Jr., the United States Ambassador to Australia, about geopolitics and our shared Volunteer State roots. What an honor it is for Tennessee to see the boy from Meigs County become an Ambassador and continue the long, cherished, and unwavering friendship between the United States and Australia!

I joined Neil Cavuto on Fox Business to discuss reopening our country.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

