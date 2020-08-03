Clarksville Parks and Recreation makes adjustments to Riverfest due to COVID-19

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is adapting the traditional three-day Riverfest celebration into nearly two weeks of in-person and virtual events with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic still having a widespread impact.

“Riverfest is our biggest event, and we know our community looks forward to it,” said Jennifer Letourneau, Clarksville Parks and Recreation Director. “We’ve been meeting and discussing possible ways to bring this event to life even if it looks different this year.”

Riverfest 2020 will run September 1st-12th and feature several new events, such as:

Riverfest Virtual Talent Competition.

Riverfest Virtual 5K.

D.I.Y. Riverfest.

Drive-in Fireworks.

In addition to the new events, other well-known events will take place as part of the Riverfest celebration. Movies in the Park, traditionally held once a month, will take place twice in September, showing “Trolls World Tour” on Saturday, September 5th; and presenting “Onward,” from Disney and Pixar, on Friday, September 11th. Both screenings will be at Liberty Park.

The Clarksville Downtown Market will join the celebration with a Health and Wellness Day on Saturday, September 5th, and Riverfest Day on Saturday, September 12th.

The Riverfest Juried Art Show will showcase selected artwork at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Thursday, September 10th; 5:00pm-8:00pm Friday, September 11th; and 10:00am to 3:00pm Saturday, September 12th.

The popular Riverfest Cardboard Boat Regatta will be at 1:00pm Saturday, September 12th. Teams will build cardboard boats and set sail on the Cumberland River.

Letourneau said the decision to adjust Riverfest wasn’t easy. “We were hopeful that Riverfest wouldn’t be affected by the pandemic, but ultimately the safety of our community is the top priority. We know Clarksville citizens agree and will support the event in its new format.”

More information about Riverfest 2020 can be found at www.ClarksvilleRiverfest.com

