Fort Campbell’s Gate 10 to Temporary Close, August 10th

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell Gate 10 and 101st Airborne Division Road, from William C. Lee Road to Jordan Springs Road, will be closed due to lane-widening and other construction activities starting August 10th, 2020.

The Fort Campbell Directorate of Public Works anticipates a 45-day temporary closure of Gate 10 to facilitate a timely execution of roadway improvements.

Included in the construction project are improvements on Gate 10 and full depth road resurfacing and reclamation.

On August 10th, Fort Campbell Gate 10 will be closed for lane widening and other construction. (Sam Shore)

During the closure, Gate 10 traffic will be detoured to Mabry Gate, which will be open 24hrs a day, 7 days a week for the duration of the project.

All other gates will observe their normal hours of operation.

Pending weather delays, Gate 10 will reopen September 24th.


