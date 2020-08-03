President Donald Trump just signed an executive order to protect American jobs from foreign labor

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump took action earlier today to prevent Americans from being displaced by foreign workers and offshore labor using federal dollars.



The new executive order combats the misuse of H-1B visas, which too often have been exploited to replace qualified U.S. workers with lower-cost foreign ones. President Trump is directing all federal agencies to focus on hiring Americans for lucrative federal contracts, and it requires that only U.S. citizens be appointed to the government’s competitive service.

