Tennessee Titans Roster Modifications

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Titans executive vice president/general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel are tasked with building and maximizing the Titans roster through the unprecedented obstacles of 2020.

The Titans will carry an 80-man roster through camp, down from 90 players in camp a year ago. The final reduction to 53 players is scheduled for September 5th, 2020.

A new reserve list category was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Players on reserve lists such as reserve/COVID-19 or reserve/injured do not count toward the NFL’s roster limits.

A notable change for 2020 is the increase in practice squad size to 16 players per club—up from 10 players in 2019 and increased from the 12-person limit established in the new NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement that was struck early in the 2020 offseason.

Six of the 16 practice squad players are allowed to have no limitations as to their number of earned accrued NFL seasons, helping clubs increase the availability of experienced veterans. Teams can form their initial practice squads on September 6th.

