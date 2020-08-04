Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: August 4th, 2020

August 4, 2020 | Print This Post
 

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

The FDA issued emergency use authorizations (EUAs) to Siemens for its ADVIA Centaur SARS-CoV-2 IgG (COV2G) and Atellica IM SARS-CoV-2 IgG (COV2G) tests, which are the first COVID-19 serology tests that display an estimated quantity of antibodies present in the tested individual’s blood.

These tests are known as “semi-quantitative” because they do not display a precise measure, but rather, they provide an estimate of the quantity of a patient’s antibodies produced against infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has currently authorized 198 tests under EUAs; these include 161 molecular tests, 35 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.

