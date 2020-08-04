|
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office releases COVID-19 Update
Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) continues to work diligently to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Jail and Public Safety Complex.
“I want the public to know that our jail staff and medical provider have protocols in place for viral outbreaks as a general rule. These protocols may be inconvenient for some but are designed to greatly reduce the opportunity for a virus like this to spread in a jail setting. Comparing our numbers with other jails our size, I would say that we have been very fortunate,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson.
The following measures, which started earlier this year, will continue for the health and safety of staff, inmates, and deputies.
In addition the following measures have been put in place:
As of August 4th, 2020 there are nine inmates and three deputies who have tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus.
“We will continue to follow our current playbook while adding additional layers of protection where and when we can. I ask everyone to be patient with us as we continue to work through this pandemic. The safety of the inmates and our staff is and will continue to be a top priority,” Sheriff Fuson stated.
