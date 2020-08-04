|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,116 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, August 4th, 2020
Nashville, TN – On Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 111,441 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee. That is an increase of 2,116 cases from Monday’s 109,325. There have been 1,079 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
Eighteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 1,752 There has been twelve deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
There have been nine new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is at 1,459. There have been nineteen deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 548. There has been six deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
Fourteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 609. There has been one death in Dickson County because of the virus. There have been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is fifty four. Eleven new cases of the virus have been reported in Benton County. The total is at 108. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.
There have been four new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is at 109. There has been three deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
Fourteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 244. There have been three deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
There have been nine new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is at 225. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is seventy.
Another case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 476. There have been six deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 19,563 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 163 cases from Monday’s 19,400. There have been 205 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 4,738,853 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 48,449 cases in 24 hours from Monday’s 4,690,404. There have now been 156,133 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 1,071 deaths from Monday’s 155,062.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
