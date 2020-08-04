Tennessee Titans look to take next step forward

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Titans executive vice president/general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel hope to take the next step with a Titans team that was one game from the Super Bowl in 2019. The Titans fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game, ending a memorable run on the heels of a 2-4 start to the regular season.

They finished the season at 9-7, earned a wild card berth, and then went on the road to knock off the New England Patriots and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the first two playoff rounds, respectively.

Tennessee achieved its fourth consecutive winning record and its second playoff berth in four seasons since controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk hired Robinson as general manager.

With 9-7 finishes every year since 2016, the Titans own the NFL’s fourth-longest active streak of winning records.

Only the New England Patriots (19), the Seattle Seahawks (eight) and the Chiefs (seven) have longer such streaks.

Turning their attention to the offseason, the Titans signed several free agents to address depth and provide veteran competition at several key spots. Included in the signings were former Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr., former Falcons defensive lineman Jack Crawford and former Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Titans chose six total players, beginning with Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson with the 29th overall pick in the first round. The draft class also includes second-round cornerback Kristian Fulton (Louisiana State), third-round running back Darrynton Evans (Appalachian State), fifth-round defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (North Carolina State), seventh-round quarterback Cole McDonald (Hawaii) and seventh-round defensive back Chris Jackson (Marshall).

