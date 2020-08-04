This Week at APSU: Spring, Summer Commencements scheduled for Thursday, Friday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host six commencement ceremonies on Thursday and Friday, August 6th-7th, 2020 to honor the University’s spring and summer graduates.

Earlier this year, the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic caused Austin Peay State University – along with most schools around the country – to postpone its May graduation ceremonies because of health and safety concerns, but the University remained committed to recognizing students’ accomplishments.

On Thursday, Austin Peay State University will host three ceremonies for spring graduates, and on August 7th, the University will host another morning ceremony for spring graduates and two afternoon ceremonies for summer graduates.

All ceremonies will take place in the APSU Dunn Center and follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) social distancing guidelines.

All students, guests and Austin Peay State University employees will be required to follow established guidelines.

Because APSU will have to limit seating for each ceremony, students had to confirm their intent to participate. Those students received a limited number of tickets for their guests. Guests must have tickets to attend the ceremonies.

The ceremonies will be livestreamed at https://apsu.edu/commencement/commencementinformation/webcast.php.

Thursday ceremonies

10:00am – May graduates from the APSU College of Behavioral and Health Science’s Criminal Justice, Leadership and Organizational Administration, Public Management, Political Science, Psychology and Sociology programs and Austin Peay’s general studies program.

– May graduates from the APSU College of Behavioral and Health Science’s Criminal Justice, Leadership and Organizational Administration, Public Management, Political Science, Psychology and Sociology programs and Austin Peay’s general studies program. 2:00pm – May graduates from the APSU College of Business and the College of Behavioral and Health Science’s Health and Human Performance, Nursing and Social Work programs.

– May graduates from the APSU College of Business and the College of Behavioral and Health Science’s Health and Human Performance, Nursing and Social Work programs. 6:00pm – May graduates from the Eriksson College of Education and students earning the Liberal Arts associate degree.

Friday ceremonies

10:00am – May graduates from the APSU College of Arts and Letters and the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

– May graduates from the APSU College of Arts and Letters and the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. 2:00pm – August graduates from the APSU College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, Eriksson College of Education, College of Business and general studies majors.

– August graduates from the APSU College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, Eriksson College of Education, College of Business and general studies majors. 6:00pm – August graduates from the APSU College of Arts and Letters and the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and students earning the liberal arts associate degree.

In order to provide as safe an environment as possible, all graduates and guests (3 years and older) must wear a face covering or mask while inside the Dunn Center.

For more information about the ceremonies, visit www.apsu.edu/commencement/

