Austin Peay State University Athletics has record 168 Govs named to OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll

August 5, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsBrentwood, TN – Another record in the books for Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes, with 168 Govs among an Ohio Valley Conference-record 1,625 league athletes named to the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Wednesday, August 5th, 2020.

For the fifth time since 2001, the department has put more than 100 student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll. The 168 student-athletes honored for 2019-20 set a department record for the third straight year.

Austin Peay State University has 168 student-athletes named to the OVC Commissioner's Honor Roll. (OVC)

“Our mission stays the same—academic success is paramount to the success of the ‘Total Gov’ concept as a whole, and the buy-in from our student-athletes and athletic academic support staff is evident every time we see how many of our young men and women are excelling in the classroom,” said Austin Peay State University Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison.

“To put more than 40 percent of our student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll is a true testament to their efforts, and I am proud of each and every one of them,” Harrison stated.

To be recognized on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll a student-athlete must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade-point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition.

This follows Tuesday’s announcement that a record 34 Governors had earned status as Academic Medal of Honor recipients for the 2019-20 season. The OVC releases the Team Academic Achievement Award winners and the overall Academic Achievement Award, Thursday.

2018-19 OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll: APSU honorees

Baseball (19)
Gino Avros
Reid Brown
Austin Carder
Tyler Cotto
Ty Delancey
Andrew Flaherty
TJ Forman
Harley Gollert
Alex Hay
Bobby Head
Hayden Josephson
Matthew Joslin
John McDonald
Noah Miller
Kyle Nunn
Max Remy
Griffin Rivers
Garrett Spain
Tyler Thompson

Men’s Basketball (7)
Eli Abaev
Jordyn Adams
Codey Bates
Antwuan Butler
Sam DeVault
Carlos Paez
Alec Woodard

 


 

Women’s Basketball (10)
Tahanee Bennell
Nieja Crawford
Brandi Ferby
Brianah Ferby
Arielle Gonzalez-Varner
Gabby Gregory
Kasey Kidwell
Maggie Knowles
Myah LeFlore
Ella Sawyer

Beach Volleyball (13)
MiMi Arrington*
Marlayna Bullington
Eliza Dees
Erin Eisenhart*
Karli Graham*
Aysha Hood*
Nina Korfhage*
Kelsey Mead*
Brooke Moore*
Jenna Panning*
Teagan Seyring*
Haley Turner*
Caroline Waite*

Men’s Cross Country (7)
Daniel Davis
Ryan Martin
Stone Norris
Thomas Porter
Joseph Redman
Elliot Reed
Nash Young

 


 

Women’s Cross Country (8)
Alura Endres*
Larin Harr*
Molly Howard*
Sara Martin*
Madison Morstad*
Destiny Nicholas
Keleah Shell*
Mikaela Smith*

Football (21)
Josh Alexander
Garrett Bell
Elijah Brown
AJ Carter
JaVaughn Craig
Matthew Gayle
Kadeem Goulbourne
Mason Harwell
Kordell Jackson
Jequaries Martin
Bryan McCann
Jack McDonald
Cameron Miller
Corey Peterson
Rodney Saulsberry
Hunter Schmeisser
Nic Screnock
Josephus Smith
Kwame Sutton
Pat Walker
Jau’von Young

Men’s Golf (10)
Michael Busse
Tate Dickerson
Jay Fox
Micah Knisley
Chase Korte
Austin Lancaster
Morgan Robinson
Jordan Rodriguez
Alex Vegh
Garrett Whitfield

 

 

Women’s Golf (6)
Riley Cooper
Taylor Dedmen
Payton Elkins
Zacori Hill
Andrea Presilla
Meghann Stamps

Women’s Soccer (19)
Rachel Bradberry
Jisela Dall
Morgan Drawdy
Ellory Ferris
Abby Gemza
Ellie Hawcroft
Maeve Kelly
Katie Kenward
Kaylee Kraft
Claire Larose
Lexi Maslowski
Delanie McKeon
Anna McPhie
Mary Parker Powell
Peyton Powell
Karley Roberts
Gybson Roth
Renee Semaan
Ashley Whitaker

Softball (19)
Maddie Boykin
Drew Dudley
Victoria Eccleston
Kelsey Gray
Kelsey Gross
Alex Grubbs
Shelby Harpe
Brett Jackson
Katie Keen
Ali King
Morgan McMahon
Emily Moore
Harley Mullins
Lexi Osowski
Brooke Pfefferle
Bailey Shorter
Katelyn Smith
Riley Suits
Kendy Weinzapfel

 


 

Men’s Tennis (6)
Oliver Andersson
Anton Damberg
Christian Edison
Julius Gold
Jacob Lorino
Thiago Nogueira

Women’s Tennis (7)
Ana Albertson
Sarah Heckel
Danielle Morris
Honoka Nakanishi
Martina Paladini-Jennings
Fabienne Schmidt
Aleks Topalovic

Women’s Track & Field (22)
Savannah Amato
Diamond Battle
Morgan Bradley
Shyanna Chapman
Alura Endres*
Malena Gatewood
Larin Harr*
Denia Hill-Tate
Molly Howard*
Azia Jackson
Allana Johnson
Sara Martin*
Camaryn McClelland
Kori McDaniel
Madison Morstad*
Maya Perry-Grimes
Karlijn Schouten
Brianna Shaw
Keleah Shell*
Mikaela Smith*
Jacklyn Verseman
Lennex Walker

 

 

Volleyball (12)
MiMi Arrington*
Erin Eisenhart*
Karli Graham*
Aysha Hood*
Nina Korfhage*
Kelsey Mead*
Brooke Moore*
Jenna Panning*
Teagan Seyring*
Chloe Stitt
Haley Turner*
Caroline Waite*


