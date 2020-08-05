Austin Peay State University Athletics has record 168 Govs named to OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll

Brentwood, TN – Another record in the books for Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes, with 168 Govs among an Ohio Valley Conference-record 1,625 league athletes named to the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Wednesday, August 5th, 2020.

For the fifth time since 2001, the department has put more than 100 student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll. The 168 student-athletes honored for 2019-20 set a department record for the third straight year.

“Our mission stays the same—academic success is paramount to the success of the ‘Total Gov’ concept as a whole, and the buy-in from our student-athletes and athletic academic support staff is evident every time we see how many of our young men and women are excelling in the classroom,” said Austin Peay State University Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison.

“To put more than 40 percent of our student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll is a true testament to their efforts, and I am proud of each and every one of them,” Harrison stated.

To be recognized on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll a student-athlete must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade-point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition.

This follows Tuesday’s announcement that a record 34 Governors had earned status as Academic Medal of Honor recipients for the 2019-20 season. The OVC releases the Team Academic Achievement Award winners and the overall Academic Achievement Award, Thursday.

2018-19 OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll: APSU honorees

Baseball (19)

Gino Avros

Reid Brown

Austin Carder

Tyler Cotto

Ty Delancey

Andrew Flaherty

TJ Forman

Harley Gollert

Alex Hay

Bobby Head

Hayden Josephson

Matthew Joslin

John McDonald

Noah Miller

Kyle Nunn

Max Remy

Griffin Rivers

Garrett Spain

Tyler Thompson

Men’s Basketball (7)

Eli Abaev

Jordyn Adams

Codey Bates

Antwuan Butler

Sam DeVault

Carlos Paez

Alec Woodard

Women’s Basketball (10)

Tahanee Bennell

Nieja Crawford

Brandi Ferby

Brianah Ferby

Arielle Gonzalez-Varner

Gabby Gregory

Kasey Kidwell

Maggie Knowles

Myah LeFlore

Ella Sawyer

Beach Volleyball (13)

MiMi Arrington*

Marlayna Bullington

Eliza Dees

Erin Eisenhart*

Karli Graham*

Aysha Hood*

Nina Korfhage*

Kelsey Mead*

Brooke Moore*

Jenna Panning*

Teagan Seyring*

Haley Turner*

Caroline Waite*

Men’s Cross Country (7)

Daniel Davis

Ryan Martin

Stone Norris

Thomas Porter

Joseph Redman

Elliot Reed

Nash Young

Women’s Cross Country (8)

Alura Endres*

Larin Harr*

Molly Howard*

Sara Martin*

Madison Morstad*

Destiny Nicholas

Keleah Shell*

Mikaela Smith*

Football (21)

Josh Alexander

Garrett Bell

Elijah Brown

AJ Carter

JaVaughn Craig

Matthew Gayle

Kadeem Goulbourne

Mason Harwell

Kordell Jackson

Jequaries Martin

Bryan McCann

Jack McDonald

Cameron Miller

Corey Peterson

Rodney Saulsberry

Hunter Schmeisser

Nic Screnock

Josephus Smith

Kwame Sutton

Pat Walker

Jau’von Young

Men’s Golf (10)

Michael Busse

Tate Dickerson

Jay Fox

Micah Knisley

Chase Korte

Austin Lancaster

Morgan Robinson

Jordan Rodriguez

Alex Vegh

Garrett Whitfield

Women’s Golf (6)

Riley Cooper

Taylor Dedmen

Payton Elkins

Zacori Hill

Andrea Presilla

Meghann Stamps

Women’s Soccer (19)

Rachel Bradberry

Jisela Dall

Morgan Drawdy

Ellory Ferris

Abby Gemza

Ellie Hawcroft

Maeve Kelly

Katie Kenward

Kaylee Kraft

Claire Larose

Lexi Maslowski

Delanie McKeon

Anna McPhie

Mary Parker Powell

Peyton Powell

Karley Roberts

Gybson Roth

Renee Semaan

Ashley Whitaker

Softball (19)

Maddie Boykin

Drew Dudley

Victoria Eccleston

Kelsey Gray

Kelsey Gross

Alex Grubbs

Shelby Harpe

Brett Jackson

Katie Keen

Ali King

Morgan McMahon

Emily Moore

Harley Mullins

Lexi Osowski

Brooke Pfefferle

Bailey Shorter

Katelyn Smith

Riley Suits

Kendy Weinzapfel

Men’s Tennis (6)

Oliver Andersson

Anton Damberg

Christian Edison

Julius Gold

Jacob Lorino

Thiago Nogueira

Women’s Tennis (7)

Ana Albertson

Sarah Heckel

Danielle Morris

Honoka Nakanishi

Martina Paladini-Jennings

Fabienne Schmidt

Aleks Topalovic

Women’s Track & Field (22)

Savannah Amato

Diamond Battle

Morgan Bradley

Shyanna Chapman

Alura Endres*

Malena Gatewood

Larin Harr*

Denia Hill-Tate

Molly Howard*

Azia Jackson

Allana Johnson

Sara Martin*

Camaryn McClelland

Kori McDaniel

Madison Morstad*

Maya Perry-Grimes

Karlijn Schouten

Brianna Shaw

Keleah Shell*

Mikaela Smith*

Jacklyn Verseman

Lennex Walker

Volleyball (12)

MiMi Arrington*

Erin Eisenhart*

Karli Graham*

Aysha Hood*

Nina Korfhage*

Kelsey Mead*

Brooke Moore*

Jenna Panning*

Teagan Seyring*

Chloe Stitt

Haley Turner*

Caroline Waite*

