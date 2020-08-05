|
Austin Peay State University Athletics has record 168 Govs named to OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll
Brentwood, TN – Another record in the books for Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes, with 168 Govs among an Ohio Valley Conference-record 1,625 league athletes named to the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Wednesday, August 5th, 2020.
For the fifth time since 2001, the department has put more than 100 student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll. The 168 student-athletes honored for 2019-20 set a department record for the third straight year.
“Our mission stays the same—academic success is paramount to the success of the ‘Total Gov’ concept as a whole, and the buy-in from our student-athletes and athletic academic support staff is evident every time we see how many of our young men and women are excelling in the classroom,” said Austin Peay State University Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison.
“To put more than 40 percent of our student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll is a true testament to their efforts, and I am proud of each and every one of them,” Harrison stated.
To be recognized on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll a student-athlete must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade-point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition.
This follows Tuesday’s announcement that a record 34 Governors had earned status as Academic Medal of Honor recipients for the 2019-20 season. The OVC releases the Team Academic Achievement Award winners and the overall Academic Achievement Award, Thursday.
2018-19 OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll: APSU honorees
Baseball (19)
Men’s Basketball (7)
Women’s Basketball (10)
Beach Volleyball (13)
Men’s Cross Country (7)
Women’s Cross Country (8)
Football (21)
Men’s Golf (10)
Women’s Golf (6)
Women’s Soccer (19)
Softball (19)
Men’s Tennis (6)
Women’s Tennis (7)
Women’s Track & Field (22)
Volleyball (12)
