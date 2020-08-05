Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Town Center Pharmacy announces scheduled closing August 15th

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Public Affairs

Fort Campbell, KY – The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Town Center Pharmacy will be closed Saturday, August 15th, 2020 for automation updates.

The pharmacy is scheduled to reopen and resume normal hours Monday, August 17th from 8:00am to 6:00pm.

During the current pandemic, the Town Center is open for routine services but due to social distancing requirements beneficiaries dropping off new prescriptions should plan their trip in two parts.

The Town Center hours are:

Monday – Wednesday and Friday, 8:00am to 6:00pm.

Thursday, 9:00am to 6:00pm.

Saturday, 8:00am to 4:00pm.

Closed Sunday and federal holidays

Additionally, in accordance to Department of Defense policy, beneficiaries should wear a cloth face covering or mask in the pharmacy because they will be within six feet of pharmacy staff when dropping off and picking up their medications.

“All new requests are drop-off and return. Patients will be given a time they can return to the pharmacy and upon return, they will be given an R-ticket (ready) by concierge personnel,” said Lt. Col. Michele Hudak, chief of BACH’s Department of Pharmacy.

There is a minimum two-hour turnaround time for prescriptions dropped-off prior to 2:00pm.

Prescriptions dropped-off after 2:00pm will be available after 10:00am the following business day.

“Beneficiaries may choose to wait in their car or go home and return later. This new process reduces the number of individuals in the pharmacy, allows for more appropriate social distancing and minimizes the time inside the waiting room,” said Hudak.

The new drop-off and return system implemented earlier this year limits the time individuals are physically in the pharmacy to about 10 to 15 minutes.

Other measures beneficiaries may take to avoid waiting in line include visiting the pharmacy during low-volume times.

“Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00am to 10:30am and after 1:30pm and Thursday and Friday after 4:00pm are the least busy hours,” said Hudak.

Beneficiaries may experience prolonged wait times during the first hour of the workday and through lunch when more people visit the pharmacy.

Before driving long distances to visit the pharmacy, beneficiaries should call and confirm the pharmacy has received electronic prescriptions from their provider. Additionally, beneficiaries should bring a list of the medications expected which can help ensure they receive everything they expected.

“The pharmacy receives thousands of electronic prescriptions every week from retail network pharmacies and Military Health System providers,” said Col. Patrick T. Birchfield, hospital commander. “A medication list can help beneficiaries with multiple prescriptions confirm they received the medications they expected or it can be used to help clarify if a prescription expected may not have been filled.”

New electronic prescriptions may also be activated by contacting the pharmacy by telephone at 270.798.3784 (Drug) at least one day before visiting.

Other options available to beneficiaries include using a TRICARE Network pharmacy or TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery. These methods currently have a co-pay associated with them, however the ease of use may be worth the expense for some beneficiaries.

“We continue to seek ways to make the experience easier for our beneficiaries while complying with new COVID-19 requirements. We appreciate our beneficiaries’ understanding and patience as we continue to practice safety precautions to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 or any virus,” said Birchfield.

For more information on network and Pharmacy Home Delivery options, visit www.TRICARE.mil/CoveredServices/Pharmacy

