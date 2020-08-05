Clarksville Parking Commission approves Downtown Parking Plan

Changes include four-hour limit at all on-street meters

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parking Commission has approved a downtown parking plan that maintains the current fee structure and sets a four-hour time limit at all on-street metered spaces.

The changes, approved unanimously at a special called meeting Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, are designed to create a simpler, more consumer-friendly approach to downtown parking and overcome some of the current system’s equipment and enforcement challenges.

The changes will take effect on Tuesday, September 8th.

The approved changes include:

Deactivating all parking sensors, and making downtown parking a “pay to play” environment.

A 25-cent payment will be required at all meters to start a downtown parking session.

The first 25 cents provides 15 minutes of parking time and one hour of courtesy time.

Thereafter, parking will remain $2.00 per hour, payable by coin or credit card, and parking sessions will be limited to a 4-hour maximum at all downtown on-street metered parking spaces.

The effective rate for four hours of parking would be a maximum of $6.25.

Also notable:

The changes approved Tuesday do not affect fees and procedures in place at the three downtown public parking garages and city-controlled surface parking lots.

On-street metered parking spaces remain free on weekends and after 5:00pm on weekdays.

The plan was recommended to the Clarksville Parking Commission by Premier Parking, a consultant hired to provide parking management, and the Clarksville Finance & Revenue Department, which supervises parking operations.

