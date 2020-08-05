|
Clarksville Police Department swears in Donta Daniel
Clarksville, TN – On Monday, August 3rd, 2020, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath of office to Donta Daniel at the Mayor’s Office.
Daniel is coming to the Clarksville Police Department Tennessee POST certified from Dickson Police Department where he served for approximately four years.
He was accompanied by his wife Heather and his children Miya and Pierre.
