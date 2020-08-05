From Yellowstone to Yosemite, National Parks to Get Long-Awaited Overhaul

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act Tuesday morning, August 4th, 2020, a historic, bipartisan law that marks the largest-ever investment into America’s national parks and public lands. It will also create more than 100,000 infrastructure-related jobs.



President Donald Trump: We are preserving America’s natural heritage

Press Secretary: ‘President Trump is working hard to save your healthcare’

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last night expanding access to telehealth services for millions of Americans—especially those living in rural communities.



“The Trump Administration has cut red tape allowing telehealth services for seniors and for other Americans,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at today’s briefing. “Thirty-five percent of Medicare beneficiaries took advantage of the President’s reform.”



President Trump: “I’m taking action to ensure telehealth is here to stay”



Last night’s executive order also calls for more investments into Rural America’s communications infrastructure to better support telehealth. As a result, more Americans would have access to the kind of affordable, personalized care that puts the patient in control rather than the federal government.



“Democrats seek to deny Americans their healthcare freedom, but President Trump is working hard to save your healthcare,” McEnany said.



These telehealth expansions build on the work the Trump Administration has done during the pandemic to more than double the number of allowable telehealth services.



“We worked with the leaders of major health insurance companies to ensure coverage for the telehealth visits related to Coronavirus. We cut red tape to allow many services to be conducted by phone, rather than video, which is much simpler, providing a much easier option for many seniors in particular,” President Trump said.



“We allocated nearly $165 million through the CARES Act to support nearly 1,800 small rural hospitals who have done an incredible job, as well as $11.5 million to expand technical assistance for rural and underserved areas.”



Watch: More than 135 new services available through telehealth



Secretary Sonny Perdue: Rural America needs telehealth

Related Stories

Sections

Topics