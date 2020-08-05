Message from Roxy Regional Theatre Executive Director Ryan Bowie

Clarksville, TN – It has been a long time, and I hope that you and your family are healthy and finding ways to stay safe but sane as well. I wanted to take a moment to provide some updates on the Roxy as we go into the fall.

As most of you know, the Roxy Regional Theatre closed in the middle of March before we were able to open our production of “A Streetcar Named Desire” due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. As much as we wanted to open that production and the remainder of our summer season, the safety of our patrons, staff and talent was at the forefront of our decision-making process to then cancel the remainder of Season 37.

Fast forward to planning for Season 38 — originally scheduled to open in September 2020 — and once again we put the safety of others before anything else.

Let’s face it. We are still in the middle of a global pandemic, and I am committed to leading the Roxy Regional Theatre in a way to always promote the safety and well-being of our patrons, staff and talent.

So, Season 38 will look a little different. Live professional theatre will not return to the corner of Franklin and First until January 2021. Can you believe it? Trust me when I say this was not an easy decision to make. I weighed several different options while looking at national trends, the opinions of our patrons and sponsors, the recommendations of our local government and the voices of our professional talent from all over the country.

But, I will say that when we are able to present live professional theatre once again in January, what a special time it will be — and I hope you will join us!

So, what does September look like at the Roxy Regional Theatre?

Planters Bank Presents… Film Series

The Planters Bank Presents at the Roxy Regional Theatre Film Series will be back on Friday evenings at 7:00pm. We will be showing an eclectic mix of new releases and classics every Friday night from September 11th to December 18th.

Tickets are ONLY $5.00 (plus ticketing fees) and there will ONLY be 50 tickets available for each showing. Social distancing will be observed in the auditorium, facial coverings will be required, and sanitizing stations will be available throughout the building. Full concessions will also be available, but packaged a little differently.

Tickets are now available online and will be available by phone beginning September 1st. Follow the Planters Bank Presents… at the Roxy Regional Theatre Facebook Page or log on to our website at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries for all the details and to purchase tickets.

School of the Arts

In March, we were forced to suspend our School of the Arts educational programming due to COVID-19 Coronavirus. That left close to 60 students without a full-time artistic home and, more importantly, took away the safe place in which they all love to grow and blossom.

But I am happy to report that the School of the Arts will be back in September, looking a little different and expanded.

Small classes of 10 students or less will be offered Monday through Thursday evenings, starting at 4:00pm. There will be a mix of classes ranging from theatre history to voice to improvisation to stage management, among others.

The exciting part is that we will also be offering NEW classes for adults. Stay up-to-date with the full release of class offerings and registration by visiting our Facebook page or website at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts.

Rentals

The iconic Roxy marquee will continue to be available for personalization at a discounted rate through the end of December 2020. Rent one side, for one day, at a discounted rate of $100.00 (a $50.00 savings!). We are also offering the option to LIGHT the marquee on the evening of your rented date for an additional $25.00.

The Roxy Regional Theatre will also be available for rentals for NON-PERFORMANCE based events. So if you are looking for a place to celebrate a birthday, hold corporate training or any other non-performance based event, we hope you will consider renting this iconic building in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville. For information about rentals of the building or marquee, please email *protected email* .

What Can You Do To Help?

If you would have attended one or all of our productions in the remainder of Season 37 or what would have been the fall portion of Season 38, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to the Roxy Regional Theatre to ensure Clarksville’s oldest and only professional theatre is healthy and vibrant at the start of the new year.

Checks can be made out to Roxy Regional Theatre and mailed directly to 100 Franklin Street, Clarksville TN 37040. Contributions may also be made online via GivingMatters.com.

Stay tuned to our website and social media platforms for up-to-date information and news.

Most importantly, use this time during COVID-19 Coronavirus wisely. Make sure you are wearing a mask, not only for your own safety but for the safety of others. Make sure you take time to make your voice heard in the upcoming election.

Make sure you take time to thank an artist, whether an actor or musician or visual or literary artist. Artists were some of the first to lose their jobs and, sadly, will be some of the last to have their jobs and employment come back. Make sure you take the time YOU need to process and evaluate this new world we are living in and, with that, respect and love on each other.

I am excited about what the future holds for the Roxy Regional Theatre, Clarksville and our world, and we look forward to seeing you back here at the Roxy Regional Theatre very soon!



Sincerely,

Ryan Bowie

Executive Director

