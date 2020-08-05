|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,216 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, August 5th, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 112,657 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee as of Wednesday, August 5th, 2020. That is an increase of 1,216 cases from Tuesday’s 111,441. There have been 1,104 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been twenty nine new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 1,781 There has been thirteen deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
Sixteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is at 1,475. There have been nineteen deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been six new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 554. There has been six deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
There have been twenty one new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 630. There has been one death in Dickson County because of the virus. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is fifty four. Three have been three new cases of the virus reported in Benton County. The total is at 111. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.
Four new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Humphreys County. The total is at 113. There has been three deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
There have been seven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 251. There have been three deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
There have been nine new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is at 225. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is seventy.
There have been five new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 481. There have been six deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 19,812 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 249 cases from Tuesday’s 19,563. There have been 208 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 4,804,822 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 65,969 cases in 24 hours from Tuesday’s 4,738,853. There have now been 157,556 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 1,423 deaths from Wednesday’s 156,133.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
