City of Clarksville joins National Water Challenge

Residents invited to take ‘water wise’ pledge online

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts is joining mayors across the country in asking residents to make a long-term commitment to manage water resources more wisely by taking part in the annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.

In return residents can win $3,000 toward their Home Utility Payments, new water saving fixtures, or hundreds of other prizes. Plus, participants can nominate a local charity to receive a 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE to serve the community.

The annual challenge, which runs until August 31st, is a non-profit national community service campaign that encourages residents to make a series of simple pledges at www.mywaterpledge.com to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution and save energy.

“As we all know, Clarksville is one of Tennessee’s fastest growing cities. As our population grows, demand for water increases. This makes providing a steady water supply a bigger challenge than ever. That is why we need to do our part to conserve water and energy,” Mayor Pitts said. “To help us meet that goal, I’ve joined the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, and you’re invited to make your pledge to save water.”

Last year, residents across all 50 U.S. states pledged to reduce their annual consumption of freshwater by 3 billion gallons, reduce waste sent to landfills by 80 million pounds, and prevent more than 179,000 pounds of hazardous waste from entering our watersheds.

The 9th National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is presented by the Wyland Foundation and Toyota, with support from the U.S EPA WaterSense, The Toro Company, National League of Cities, Conserva Irrigation, EcoSystems Inc., and Earth Friendly Products.

About the Wyland Foundation

Founded in 1993 by environmental artist Wyland (best known for his series of 100 monumental marine life murals), the Wyland Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s ocean, waterways, and marine life. The foundation encourages environmental awareness through community events, education programs, and public art projects.

www.wylandfoundation.org

