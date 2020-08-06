Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board announces Wally Crow as New Chairman

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) is pleased to announce Wally Crow as the Chairman of the Board for the 2020-2021 term.

Crow previously served as IDB Chair for the 2016-2017 term and has an extensive history in commercial and industrial contracting, project management, civil engineering and planning.

Prior to his service to the board, Crow spent thirty years in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard, retiring from military service as a Lieutenant Colonel for the Corps of Engineers.

Among his many notable roles crow spent fifteen years as a resident engineer with the Virginia Department of Transportation; seven years as the Transportation Planner in the Master Plans office for Fort Campbell, KY, acting also as a liaison for Fort Campbell with the Tennessee DOT and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet before retiring in 2005.

Currently, Crow operates a part-time business performing structural and civil engineering assessments.

“The IDB is thankful to have Wally’s leadership for the 2020-2021 term; his knowledge and expertise in planning and development, and industrial contracting are valuable skills that will serve the board well,” said Frank Tate, Executive Director of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board.

Also serving on the Industrial Development Board Executive Committee this year are; Khandra Smalley, F&M Bank, Vice-Chair; Suzanne Langford, Planters Bank, Immediate Past Chair; Don Jenkins, Jenkins & Wynne Ford Lincoln Honda, Secretary/Treasurer.

The IDB mission is to help foster growth in the community through the recruitment of industry and good-paying jobs to Clarksville-Montgomery County. The IDB meets on the second Wednesday of each month. Meetings are open to the public and notice is posted at the Economic Development Council office, City Hall and the Montgomery County Courts Complex, and online at clarksvillepartnership.com/contactus/meetings.

