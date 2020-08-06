Habitat for Humanity specialty license plate available for Pre-Order

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Tennessee (HFHMCTN) is now accepting pre-orders for its new specialty license plate.

The unique design sports Habitat for Humanity colors and logo with the phrase “Together We Build” to emphasize the spirit of partnership with our volunteers, partner families, and the community.

The plate is expected to be available in 2021 to residents registering a private motor vehicle through the county clerk’s office.

“This is a way for supporters to advocate for affordable housing and promote the Habitat for Humanity brand here in Montgomery County,” HFHMCTN Executive Director Rob Selkow said.

By pre-ordering a plate for only $35.00, you can help us build homes with more low-income families. Standard tag fees will apply at the time of renewal. When your new plate is available, you will be notified by the state.

HFHMCTN must collect 1,000 pre-orders by June 30th, 2021 for the plates to be produced. We encourage you to share the order form with friends and family to help support Habitat for Humanity in our community.

You can pre-order and purchase your specialty plate online (http://habitatmctn.org/licenseplate/) or download the order form from the website and mail it to HFHMCTN along with a check for $35.00.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Tennessee serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed 98 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials. The 99th and 100th homes are currently under construction. The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County.

Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.

