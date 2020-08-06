Roxy Regional Theatre enters phased reopening in September with Planters Bank Presents… Film Series

Clarksville, TN – Following a six-month hiatus, Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre is slated to begin a phased reopening this September with a host of movie favorites in the Roxy Regional Theatre’s popular Planters Bank Presents… Film Series.

The Roxy Regional Theatre theatre went dark in mid-March before being able to open its production of “A Streetcar Named Desire”, due to recommendations from state and local officials regarding the escalating COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in the interest of the safety of patrons, performers and staff.

As the world remains in the midst of a global pandemic, with cases continuing to rise in the community, live professional theatre will not return to the corner of Franklin Street and First Street until January 2021.

Roxy Regional Theatre Executive Director Ryan Bowie admits this was not an easy decision to make. “I weighed several different options while looking at national trends, the opinions of our patrons and sponsors, the recommendations of our local government and the voices of our professional talent from all over the country. But, I will say that when we are able to present live professional theatre once again in January, what a special time it will be — and I hope you will join us!”

The Planters Bank Presents… Film Series will return on Friday evenings at 7:00pm, from September 11th to December 18th. Tickets to each movie in the series are $5.00 per person (plus ticketing fees) and are currently available online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

A number of safety measures will be in place, including extra cleaning and limiting each screening to 50 patrons to allow for proper social distancing in the auditorium. Facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth will also be required for staff and patrons, and sanitizing stations will be located throughout the building. Full concessions will be available in sealed packaging.

The eclectic mix of new releases and classics presented this fall includes the following films:



YANKEE DOODLE DANDY

Friday, September 11th at 7:00pm



FENCES

Friday, September 18th at 7:00pm



A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Friday, September 25th at 7:00pm

JAILHOUSE ROCK

Friday, October 2nd at 7:00pm

JUST MERCY

Friday, October 9th at 7:00pmJUDY

Friday, October 16th at 7:00pm



WHAT LIES BENEATH

Friday, October 23rd at 7:00pm

Friday, October 9th at 7:00pmFriday, October 16th at 7:00pmFriday, October 23rd at 7:00pm

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Friday, October 30th at 7:00pm and 11:59pm



ROCKETMAN

Friday, November 6th at 7:00pm SUNSET BOULEVARD

Friday, November 13th at 7:00pm



THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Friday, November 20th at 7:00pm



MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS

Friday, November 27th at 7:00pm



NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

Friday, December 4th at 7:00pm THE POLAR EXPRESS

Friday, December 11th at 7:00pm



IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Friday, December 18th at 7:00pm



In addition to the film series, September will mark the return of the Roxy’s School of the Arts educational programming, which had to be suspended in March at the beginning of the pandemic. “That left close to sixty students without a full-time artistic home and, more importantly, took away the safe place in which they all love to grow and blossom,” Bowie said. “But I am happy to report that the School of the Arts will be back in September, looking a little different and expanded.” Small classes of no more than ten students will be offered Monday through Thursday evenings, starting at 4:00pm, covering a variety of topics ranging from theatre history and voice to improvisation and stage management. New classes for adults are also slated for the fall. More details will be posted in the coming days to www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts. In the meantime, a number of rental options are available. Through the end of the year, the theatre’s iconic marquee will continue to be available for personalization at a discounted rate of $100.00/day per side (a $50.00 savings), with the option to light the marquee on the evening of the rented date for an additional $25.00. The Roxy Regional Theatre is also available for rentals for non-performance based events, including but not limited to birthday celebrations and corporate training events. Inquiries regarding rentals of the building or marquee can be emailed to rentalsatroxyregionaltheatre.org. About the Roxy Regional Theatre The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics