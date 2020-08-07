Austin Peay State University Art + Design Field Guide wins international design award

Clarksville, TN – This summer, two Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design professors earned international honors for the design of the department’s field guide for students.

The University & College Designers Association (UCDA) awarded Associate Professors Patrick Gosnell and McLean Fahnestock with a 2020 UCDA Design Awards Honorable Mention for the 2019-2020 APSU Art + Design Field Guide in the Internal Publication Print category.

Gosnell and Fahnestock have worked together on the annual guide for four years. Gosnell is the publication’s designer and Fahnestock is the editor.

The Field Guide is a handbook for the students of APSU Art + Design, highlighting opportunities they have in the department, helping them navigate their degree path and listing resources to help them on their way.

The Field Guide has grown to over 100 pages and will be available as a full-color digital edition for the 2020-2021 academic year.

For more information about the Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design, visit www.apsu.edu/art-design

