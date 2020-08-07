Austin Peay State University athletics gets record seven Team Academic honors

Brentwood, TN – Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes have broken yet another record in the academic realm.

This one is the team academic honors, which saw a department-record seven Austin Peay State University squads—men’s basketball, beach volleyball, men’s cross country, football, men’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s tennis—earn nearly half the 17 Team Academic Achievement awards offered by the Ohio Valley Conference and tied with Belmont for most in the league.

“I am so proud of everything our student-athletes have accomplished academically during such a challenging time,” said Austin Peay State University Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison.

“Our phenomenal athletics academic services staff deserves so much praise and recognition for everything they do; Katie Ethridge leads an incredible staff that does so much to enable our young people to thrive in the classroom,” Harrison stated.

Beach volleyball took the first Team Academic honor accorded to a beach program in league history, while the men’s cross country program earned its first league honor in program history. Six of the seven had at least two team members earn OVC Academic Medal of Honor recognition and the seventh—men’s basketball—tied for the league men’s basketball lead with seven members of the Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

For the hardwood scholars, it marked the third Team Academic honor in program history and first since 2008-09. It’s the second team honor for Austin Peay State University football, and first since 2008-09, while the tennis and men’s golf programs continue a streak of academic success—the men’s golf program has earned back-to-back Team Academic honors and three overall, while women’s tennis is at three of the last four and four overall and men’s tennis has won or shared three straight and seven overall.

Three straight men’s tennis honors ties the Austin Peay State University netters with Belmont women’s basketball for the second-longest active streak of Team Academic honors, behind only Morehead State rifle (four straight).

Including this year’s total, Austin Peay State University teams have won 27 OVC Team Academic Achievement Awards since the program started in 2004-05. The awards are presented annually in each Conference-sponsored sport to the member institution’s team with the greatest percentage of its eligible student-athletes that achieved a 3.25 grade-point average or higher.

The honors cap an impressive week academically for Austin Peay State University student-athletes, who earned a program-record 34 Academic Medal of Honor nods and a program-record 168 spots on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2019-20 year.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics