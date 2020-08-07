President Donald Trump meets with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

Washington, D.C. – Five weeks ago, President Donald Trump sent Vice President MIke Pence to Arizona when the state’s Coronavirus cases began to rise. “We’re going to make sure you have what you need, when you need it, to meet this moment,” the Vice President said in Phoenix.



That same week, Arizona began modeling a path forward. President Donald Trump soon visited the state, sent his top healthcare team—including Dr. Deborah Birx—to meet with local hospital leaders, and made sure personal protective equipment and therapeutic treatments were delivered quickly to the Arizonans who needed them.

