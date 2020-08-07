|
President Donald Trump meets with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey
Washington, D.C. – Five weeks ago, President Donald Trump sent Vice President MIke Pence to Arizona when the state’s Coronavirus cases began to rise. “We’re going to make sure you have what you need, when you need it, to meet this moment,” the Vice President said in Phoenix.
Dr. Birx: How Arizona stayed open while saving lives
“The best path forward is an aggressive strategy focused on protecting Americans at highest risk,” President Trump said at a White House Coronavirus briefing this week.
By instituting the President’s strategy, Arizona began to flatten its curve. Most important, it did so without crippling its economy through mass lockdowns: Full retail is open, indoor dining is at 50 percent capacity, and places of worship remain open.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey met with President Trump in the Oval Office, where he thanked the Administration for its efforts to help the state manage its outbreak.
“We sat down with Dr. Birx and the Coronavirus task force and talked about mitigation steps,” Governor Ducey said. “Upon putting those steps out there, we’ve seen improvement every week, week-over-week, for four weeks.”
In addition to surging testing supplies, the Trump Administration has so far delivered more than 1.9 million N-95 masks, 12.1 million surgical masks, 5.8 million surgical gowns, and 380 million medical gloves to help the people of Arizona beat Coronavirus.
President Trump and his team are now taking “the Arizona model” throughout the south, and the Administration will continue this path forward across the Midwest.
The bottom line: With the right approach, your state can safely remain open while reducing COVID-19 Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
President Donald Trump: We have worked closely with Arizona
Get the facts: America built the best COVID testing system in the world
