Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Powell Road Water Outage, Lane Closure
Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, August 8th, 2020, Clarksville Gas and Water Department has turned off water service on Powell Road from Baynard Drive to the end of Powell Road including the Riverbend Landing subdivision for water main leak repair.
Low water pressure may also affect area residents.
Powell Road is closed to one lane of traffic near the intersection of Powell Road and Baynard Drive; however, the road will be passable during the work.
The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 5:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
