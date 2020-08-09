Clarksville Gas and Water Department recognizes National 811 Day

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department hopes that the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder for residents to call 811 three working days prior to any digging project in order to have underground utility lines marked.

With more people at home during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic restrictions, and summer being a peak time to work on home improvement projects, it’s more timely than ever that residents remember to dig safely.

When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Tennessee 811, the local one call center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Requests can also be made online at www.tn811.com. Professional locators then arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both.

Once all utilities have marked their buried lines, digging may commence cautiously around the utility marks and not on top of them. If a project is close to the marked utility lines, consider relocating it away from buried lines.

“On August 11th and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to use the free 811 service before digging to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas and Water General Manager.

“Especially at a time when we’re relying on important utilities to connect us and keep us safe at home, calling 811 or visiting www.tn811.com is really the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area so that you may dig safely,” Riggins stated.

Learn more about safe digging practices on the Clarksville Gas and Water Department, Call before You Dig, web page at www.cityofclarksville.com/232/Call-Before-You-Dig-Call-811, www.call811.com or www.tn811.com

About Tennessee 811

Tennessee811 is the statewide “Call Before You Dig” service connecting weekend warriors and professional excavators with underground utility operators in their project area. Established in 1983, the Nashville-based nonprofit organization is supported by nearly 600 member utility companies, with the goal of promoting safety by preventing damage to buried utilities.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Related Stories

Sections

Topics