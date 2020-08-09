Gateway Chamber Orchestra fights COVID-19 by Staying Apart

Clarksville, TN – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra has been continuously monitoring the COVID-19 Coronavirus situation in our Middle Tennessee community as we plan our activities for the upcoming season.

An important study of how playing various orchestral instruments in different types of venues has just begun to shed light on how we will be able to proceed in the months ahead.

Out of an abundance of caution, and with information provided from our recent audience survey, we have decided against scheduling any formal concerts for the remainder of calendar year 2020. That does not mean we won’t be busy finding new ways to delight and educate new and existing audiences.

Here is what we plan to do-

We are currently hard at work creating a series of educational videos that pair GCO musicians with elementary classroom music teachers. These videos and corresponding educational materials will be able to provide much needed content for students and schools in our community. Based around renowned children’s stories, each installment will introduce students to music from a wide range of cultures in an engaging fashion that they can share at home with their families. Watch for the unveiling of this series beginning in September.

We are completely committed to presenting concerts during 2021. If the state of the virus allows for traditionally presented programs, then we will look forward to greeting you in both Clarksville and Franklin as we have for years. If we need to adapt, we will be ready to present programs in alternative fashions. This may include social distancing, multiple performances for reduced audiences or video streaming.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics