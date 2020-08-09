Just a few days remain to Purchase Tickets for Tennessee Conservation Raffle

Nashville, TN – It’s the home stretch to purchase your tickets for an opportunity to win one of the seven priceless, outdoor experience packages in the 2020 Tennessee Conservation Raffle. A single ticket is $20.00, three tickets for $50.00, and 10 for $100.00 and are available online at https://raffle.twrf.net/ until August 16th, 2020

Formerly known as the Elk Tag Raffle, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation 2020 Conservation Raffle has opportunities for everyone whether a hunter, fisherman, camper, or lover of the outdoors.

One hundred percent of the funds from the raffle goes to support wildlife habitat restoration. The TWRF is a partner with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The seven packages this year are an elk hunting package including a tag to participate in the 2020 Tennessee elk hunt; deer hunting package featuring a deer hunt on Presidents Island with crossbow and gear; off-road package with a 2020 Honda Pioneer UTV; turkey hunting package which has a spot in the Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hunt; waterfowl hunting package, a camping package, and fishing package with fishing gear and a day of fishing with the legendary angler Bill Dance.

All the packages feature additional items and a complete list of the prizes can be found at www.twrf.net

There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased and the more tickets you buy, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages.

The first person drawn will get to select the prize package they prefer. The next person drawn will select their package and the process will continue until all the packages are selected.

TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee’s hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of TWRA and Tennessee’s outdoor enthusiasts.

