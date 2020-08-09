Lamar Alexander Statement on President Donald Trump’s Executive Orders

Nashville, TN – United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) has released the following statement on President Donald Trump’s executive orders to provide COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic relief:

“The president is doing all he can to help workers, students and renters, but Congress is the one who should be acting. Democrats should stop blocking common sense proposals to help students going back to school and college and parents going back to work who need child care.”

