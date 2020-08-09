Marsha Blackburn Report: Votes for Women

Washington, D.C. – Silicon Valley has turned into the wild west, and big tech companies are abusing Americans’ personal data; but if the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is going to be the cop on the beat protecting privacy, it needs the tools to do so.

At this week’s Senate Commerce hearing, I asked Chairman Joseph Simons of the FTC to provide an update on new restrictions that will require Facebook to restructure its approach to consumer privacy.

Votes For Women!

The 2020 centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment is a rare moment to celebrate the milestone that made it possible for women to finally have a voice in government. Ninety-nine years after women gained the right to vote, I became the first woman from Tennessee to serve in the United States Senate.

My Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act, which was signed into law last year, serves as an important reminder of the history that led us to where we are today.

On August 18th, the U.S. Mint will release the commemorative coin. You can order it here.

On August 18th, the U.S. Mint will also release the suffrage silver medal. You can order it here.

Unraveling The Plot To Spy On The Trump Campaign

Former Obama-era Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week about the plot to spy on President Trump’s 2016 campaign. When I questioned Ms. Yates, she agreed that the FBI agents involved should be held to account. She also admitted that former FBI Director James Comey went rogue in spying on the Donald Trump campaign.

Lost track of the story? Here’s the rundown:

The FBI submitted a secret FISA warrant with 17 inaccurate and omitted facts to gain permission to spy on the Donald Trump campaign.

In one case, an FBI lawyer altered evidence to convince a federal judge to authorize a wiretap on an American citizen.

Remember: if the FBI can spy on them, they can spy on you!

Expanding Charitable Tax Deductions For Churches

This week I cosponsored the Universal Giving Pandemic Response Act to expand the charitable giving tax deduction for donors who do not itemize their tax returns.

This bill incentivizes individuals to donate to private social safety nets that serve their communities during times of crisis.

This would help nonprofits like Ducks Unlimited and the American Cancer Society. The new rule would also apply to donations to churches, religious organizations and other charities.

Marsha’s Roundup

Senator Marco Rubio and I are demanding answers about the NBA’s relationship with a basketball training camp where child athletes were allegedly physically abused.

I will not be silent about the radical mob. We must stand for the rule of law! This week, Attorney General Barr and President Donald Trump included Memphis in the U.S. Department of Justice’s expansion of Operation Legend, a strategy aimed at quelling surges in violent crime.

The partnership will increase federal resources and provide a sustained, coordinated effort to combat crime.

Deploying these resources will help Memphians work together to reduce crime, grow economically, and remain a center of culture, commerce, and entertainment.

I joined Family Research Council President Tony Perkins for a deep dive on coronavirus relief and the latest on the radical mob.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 in Tennessee can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10 AM to 10 PM CST at 877-857-2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

