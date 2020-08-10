Clarksville Police Department, City of Clarksville mourn passing of Sue Albertia

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department and the City of Clarksville employee family are mourning the loss of Sue Albertia, 86, who died Saturday, August 8th, 2020.

Mrs. Albertia was CPD’s first female police officer, who took the oath to serve and protect Clarksville citizens after completing the police academy in 1973. She served as a detective and handled cases involving juveniles until her retirement in 1995.

“We are saddened by the news of Sue Albertia’s passing,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said Monday.

“She was a trailblazer with a unique spirit who served our Police Department and our citizens with distinction. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her son Jay Albertia and Sue’s entire family,” stated Mayor Pitts.

