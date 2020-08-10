Clarksville Police release update to Carjacking on Union Hall Road

Clarksville, TN – On Sunday, August 9th, 2020, Clarksville Police officers were call to Union Hall Road in response to a Carjacking.

Police found and pursued the stolen vehicle until it crashed into a truck at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Trenton Road.

Police arrested the suspect, Larry Hardy.

Larry Hardy

Larry Dewayne Hardy, B/M was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with Driving On Suspended/Revoked License, Evading Arrest, Carjacking, Criminal Attempt, Reckless Driving, Obedience to any Traffic Control Device.

Hardy’s bond is set at $75,000.00.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics