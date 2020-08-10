Dodging the Roadkill: Reckless

Clarksville, TN – I’m sure at one time or another, we’ve ALL done something reckless. That’s how it is when you’re young and immortal. As you grow older though, you become a bit wiser, not to mention you understand, “I’m too old to so something this stupid.”

I went on a group ride over the weekend and there were seven of us. A couple of Harley’s a couple of Gold Wings and a couple of sport bikes. “Crotch rockets” as some like to call them.

The sport bikes were guys I had never met. Good guys, but it was our first time riding together. The plan was to get out for a few hours while it was still the cool of the morning, and be done before the heat settled in.

We took off on some familiar back roads with the plan to ride the Natchez Trace Parkway and then land in Leipers Fork, TN. It’s a beautiful ride with twists and turns while enjoying the beautiful Tennessee countryside.

I was riding near the back with one other Harley behind me, when out of the blue, came another sport bike. He blew past me, passing on the double yellow, then pulled into formation with the other two sport bikes.

I thought, “What the Hell?”

As he settled in with the group, I thought he was friends with the other three guys and was just “catching up” to the ride. After a quick glance to my brother behind me like, “What was that?” I just settled back into the ride.

We rode along like this for a few miles, but at some point, we stopped at a four way intersection. It was there that this guy paired off from the group and went on his way.

So now, I’m pissed.

Here’s this guy, a total stranger, passing on the double yellow, cutting into our group ride like it was nothing, then heading on his way. Not only that, but along the way, I noticed him pulling out his cell phone and checking it.

Reckless!

I would have NEVER done something like that. I imagine not one single biker would have done something that rude and ridiculous either. It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen while riding.

When we got to our destination, it was all we could talk about, and rightfully so.

This lifestyle is risky enough without some idiot making it more dangerous. Nobody knew the guy. He just showed up and carved his way into the group. I wasn’t the only one who would have liked to have shown him our displeasure.

There’s a reason why so many people resent bikers on the road. There’s a reason why our “crotch rocket” brethren have the reputation they have.

Reckless!

