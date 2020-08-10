|
Honda recalls over 300,000 vehicles because Sliding Door may Open while Moving
Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Honda (America Honda Motor Company) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Odyssey vehicles.
A power sliding door that fails to latch may open while moving, increasing the risk of injury.
Recall Information
NHTSA Campaign Number: 20V437000
Manufacturer: Honda (American Honda Motor Company)
Components: Latches/Locks/Linkages
Potential Number of Units Affected: 324,194
Summary
Honda (America Honda Motor Company) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Odyssey vehicles. Water may enter the outer door handle cables for the sliding doors. If this occurs, the outer door handle cables may freeze in cold temperatures, preventing the front and rear sliding door latches from securely latching.
Remedy
Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the power sliding door outer handle cables, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 23rd, 2020. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1.888.234.2138. Honda’s number for this recall is A88.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov
