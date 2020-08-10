Honda recalls over 300,000 vehicles because Sliding Door may Open while Moving

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Honda (America Honda Motor Company) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Odyssey vehicles.

A power sliding door that fails to latch may open while moving, increasing the risk of injury.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 20V437000

Manufacturer: Honda (American Honda Motor Company)

Components: Latches/Locks/Linkages

Potential Number of Units Affected: 324,194

MAKE MODEL YEAR HONDA Odyssey 2018-2020

Summary

Honda (America Honda Motor Company) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Odyssey vehicles. Water may enter the outer door handle cables for the sliding doors. If this occurs, the outer door handle cables may freeze in cold temperatures, preventing the front and rear sliding door latches from securely latching.

Remedy

Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the power sliding door outer handle cables, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 23rd, 2020. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1.888.234.2138. Honda’s number for this recall is A88.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov

Related Stories

Sections

Topics