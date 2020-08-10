President Donald Trump announces Aid for Jobless, Renters, Student Loan Borrowers

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump signed four executive actions Saturday to provide Americans with more financial relief from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Marisa Schultz reports for Fox News.

The four actions will provide unemployed Americans with $400.00-a-week in supplemental unemployment aid, assist renters and homeowners who are struggling to pay their lease or mortgage, defer payroll taxes for employees making $100,000 or less per year, and suspend federal student loan payments through the end of 2020.

“If you’ve paid any attention to the news, particularly cable news, over the last couple of months since George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis, you might think ‘defunding’ or ‘abolishing’ the police is a widely held and even somewhat mainstream desire. Gallup suggests this is untrue. The vast majority of Americans of all races and ethnicities don’t want the police to leave their communities,” Jonah Goldberg writes in the New York Post.

“Videos circulating online show widespread looting and clashes with police across Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district early Monday . . . The unrest capped off another violent weekend in Chicago that included three deaths. At least 35 people were shot,” Greg Norman and Edmund DeMarche report. “This was not an organized protest,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said. Read more in Fox News.

“The prevalence of violence, drugs, and illicit activities disproportionately affects Indian Country and Alaska Native villages. Using the tools at his disposal, President Trump is working alongside American Indians and Alaska Natives to change that,” Assistant Interior Secretary for Indian Affairs Tara Katuk Sweeney writes in The Federalist.

