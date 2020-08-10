|
This Week at APSU: Stories of Confronting Racism, Navigating the Pandemic, Finding Home
Clarksville, TN – “If Austin Peay Could Talk” is a new, special series about listening. Paying tribute to James Baldwin’s novel, “If Beale Street Could Talk,” the essays in this series are meant to magnify the experiences of the University’s Black faculty and staff.
Every Friday, a different University employee will share their own deeply personal story about racism – stories that have been overlooked for too long.
Today, Austin Peay State University is talking, and we hope you will simply listen to these important words.
These are the links to stories our colleagues have told so far:
Watch the two mini-musicals an APSU professor penned during the pandemic
An Austin Peay State University musical theatre voice professor wrote two “mini-musicals” during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. And you can watch them on YouTube.
Dr. John Ray – who recently joined APSU as assistant professor in musical theatre voice after serving as visiting professor last year – said he wrote the mini-musicals “as the pandemic worsened and performance opportunities dwindled.”
“I had the idea to create a couple of virtual mini-musicals to offer actors a creative outlet,” Ray said.
The musicals were “my way of trying to contribute artistically and put a much-needed positive spin on being socially distanced from one another,” he added.
You can watch the children’s mini-musical “Thelonia Thorn and the Thunderous Thursday” at https://youtu.be/5iwUmj9m3LE.
You can watch the grown-up mini-musical “La Quarantena” at https://youtu.be/cYWwZZVX68A.
For more about the mini-musicals, click here.
GOMB member Heather Gauthier shares how APSU was the ‘best decision I’ve ever made’
With an associate degree in hand, she transferred to APSU. “Last fall was just like home. I returned to the last field I stepped off of during high school, and now it’s my home field. Austin Peay State University is the best decision I’ve ever made.”
Wondering what fall will look like at Austin Peay State University?
We put together a story that includes a video, graphics and helpful links. Check it out here.
Other Austin Peay State University happenings this week:
APSU, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Dannelle Whiteside, Eva Gibson, Heather Gauthier, If Austin Peay Could Talk, Jessica Fripp, John Ray, LaNeeca Williams
