Austin Peay State University retains Tree Campus USA recognition for Fifth Straight Year

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus has maintained its recognition as a Tree Campus USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, winning the honor for a fifth straight year.

In a letter to former Austin Peay State University President Dr. Alisa White, Arbor Day Foundation President Dan Lambe wrote, “We know that 2020 has brought unprecedented challenges – but you have shown that your commitment to trees is unwavering. Now more than ever, thank you for contributing to a healthier planet for all of us.”

To obtain Tree Campus USA distinction, Austin Peay State University met the five core standards for sustainable campus forestry required by Tree Campus USA, including establishment of a tree advisory committee, evidence of a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and the sponsorship of student service-learning projects.

Austin Peay State University is an arboretum with hundreds of tree species spread across campus. With such a wide variety of tree species, Wes Powell, APSU assistant director for landscape and grounds, established the Austin Peay Arboretum in 2015. Using a rough inventory created by APSU biology professor Dr. Dwayne Estes and APSU geosciences professor Dr. Chris Gentry, the trees were identified and assessed for health and maintenance needs.

Over the past few years, the Austin Peay State University grounds and horticulture crews corrected any maintenance needs noted during the assessment and added more tree species to campus.

To learn more about the trees at Austin Peay State University, go to www.plantsmap.com/organizations/austin-peay-arboretum

For more information about the arboretum, go to www.apsu.edu/sustainability/Arboretum.php

