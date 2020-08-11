Clarksville Police arrest Michael Gray for death of his Grandfather

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department has made an arrest in a nearly ten year old Clarksville, Tennessee cold case. Michael L. Gray has been indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury in the death of his grandfather, Jonas Russell Gray.

Jonas Gray was found deceased in his home on October 6th, 2010 and it was determined that he suffered from a gunshot wound.

Property was also believed to be missing from the residence.

Michael Gray is charged with First Degree Murder and Felony Theft. Bond has been set at $100,000 dollars. The lead detective is Michael Ulrey.

