Clarksville Police charge Dominic Miceli in accidental shooting death of 17 year old

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department has charged twenty two year old Dominic Miceli with reckless homicide in the shooting death of seventeen year old Justin Neves that occurred on April 10th, 2020. Micelli will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 dollar bond.

Detective Michael Ulrey with the Clarksville Police Department Homicide Unit has been working extensively on the case.

The investigation revealed that Neves was accidentally killed by Miceli who was recklessly handling a firearm in the presence of Neves.

In cases of accidental deaths where the suspect is cooperative, and there is no danger to the public, investigative techniques can differ.

These cases allow time for a full forensic medical exam to be completed and reviewed to verify or disprove the suspect’s version of events. These cases are often then presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury for their final decision on the appropriate charge based on the evidence.

